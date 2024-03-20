Are we really heading for an Easter weekend washout?

Words by ITV News weather presenter Mona Lukha

Easter feels like it is just around the corner and there is already speculation about the weather, which is understandable when many will want to enjoy the extended holiday.

Rumours are already spreading about an "Easter bank holiday weekend washout".

In reality, it's too early to give a solid forecast at this stage.

That said, we are pretty certain that we are not expecting to see a long dry spell and there is no signal for any warmth either.

Low pressure remains in control of our weather over the coming weeks and temperatures are set to be average. That broadly means 13-14C in the South and 11-12C in the North.

'Changeable' best sums up the weather for the Easter period and the lead up to it.

A young lamb enjoys the fine weather on the Romney Marsh in Kent. Credit: PA

Spells of rain will very likely be accompanied by stronger winds too.

But it won't be a complete washout - most parts will see some dry spells too.

So the best prediction at this stage is to be prepared for it to be mixed.

This is the downside of an early Easter!

