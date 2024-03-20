Passport fees are set to rise by more than 7% next month, the Home Office has announced.

The cost of applications made by those over 16 in the UK online will increase from £82.50 to £88.50 under the proposals.

Those for children under 16 will cost £57.50 which is a rise from the current £53.50.

Postal applications and those applying from overseas will also see price rises. If approved the new prices will come in from April 11.

The rise comes after fees rose by approximately 9% last year.

In statement, the Home Office said: "The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. "The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications." It continued: "The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. "The increase will also help enable the Government to continue improving its services."

