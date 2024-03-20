Greggs stores forced to close as chain suffers IT outage

Greggs stores across the country are shut after the chain suffers IT problems.

The issue appears to be impacting the till systems causing outlets to go cashless or close completely.

Some branches asked customers to place orders outside using the Greggs mobile app before food could be given to them. Stores in cities including London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow have reportedly been affected, with customers unable to buy items.

Greggs operates more than 2,450 shops across the UK.

The north-east based company is the latest to experience an IT outage in the last week, with McDonald's, Sainsbury's and Tesco's all suffering too.

A statement for Greggs said: "We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops."

It added: "We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…