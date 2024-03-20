Lab-grown coral could save the vibrant ocean landscape

Play Brightcove video

Scientists are working to protect and save ocean coral through a pioneering breeding programme.

The ocean animal which roots to the sea floor, is being bred in at a University of Derby lab, more than 70 miles from the nearest coast, to reproduce on cue.

Reefs are ecologically extremely valuable but have been deteriorating due to mass bleaching events, climate change and over fishing.

Dr Michael Sweet from the University is a leading coral researcher who created the technique.

He sees it as vital to understand the reproduction process of coral ecosystems to save those like the world famous Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

It is estimated that by 2030 around 90% of reefs could be extinct.

Naturally, corals only reproduce once a year. This is dependent on the lunar cycle, and water temperature.

All mature corals will release their eggs and sperm, at the same time meaning it is more likely that fertilisation will occur.

Days after being fertilised and floating in the water, embryos called planula will fall to the ocean floor where they will settle for life.

The annual process is rarely seen by humans, but the team at the University have been able to create a technique which encourages coral to breed as prompted.

The artificial technique involves matching the conditions of the tank to those where reefs are found in the wild and simulating the moon and sun cycles.

After spawning scientists will then mix the eggs to enable them to fertilise.

This could be a game changer in protecting the reef animal as it could increase the possibility of scientists creating corals at aquariums to later be released in the wild.

Reefs are vital not only for the ocean ecosystem and food chain but also environmentally too.

Lead principal investigator of the Aquatic Research Facility at Derby University, Dr Sweet said: "You’ve got all the countries in the tropics that rely on healthy coral reefs for land protection, they reduce the impacts of waves, storms, hurricanes.

"If you lose those reefs, you’re going to see significant amounts of flooding, of coastal erosion. You’re going to get a huge displacement of people.”

He continued: "What makes our work special (in our eyes) is our close collaborations with other groups from charities, trusts, universities and even the United Nations and other policy makers."

Dr Till Röthig, who is a researcher added: “This is exciting work on the forefront of international research.

"And maybe our work can help corals and their struggle with climate change at some stage – but we really need to cut carbon emissions globally.”

