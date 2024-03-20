The Crown leads nominations at BAFTA TV awards

Netflix series The Crown is leading the way at this years British Academy Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) and BAFTA Craft Awards.

The final series of the royal drama is up for eight awards including leading actor nomination for Dominic West, who plays the then Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki for her role as Princess Diana.

Lesley Manville who plays Princess Margaret, and actor Salim Daw, who portrayed Mohamed Al-Fayed, are also nomniated in the supporting categories.

The sixth series was released in two parts last year.

Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West have both been nominated for their roles in the series. Credit: Ian West/PA

Black Mirror's Demon 79 episode follows closely behind The Crown with seven nominations, including a leading actress nomination for Anjana Vasan and writing nods for series creator Charlie Brooker and Bisha K Ali.

Yorkshire-based series Happy Valley also has seven nominations, including the memorable moment award, which is voted for by the public.

Sarah Lancashire starred in Happy Valley which was the top TV search on Google in the UK in 2023 Credit: Ben Blackall/BBC/PA

Happy Valley actress Sarah Lancashire is nominated in the leading actress category, alongside veteran actress Anne Reid for her role in The Sixth Commandment.

Also appearing in this category is Bella Ramsey for her role in The Last Of Us, the TV adaptation of the popular video game set in a post apocalyptic world, and Helena Bonham Carter for her portrayal of the Actress Noele Gordon, on ITVX's Nolly. There is also Irish actress Sharon Horgan from Best Interests.

In the leading male category alongside The Crown's West, is Steve Coogan, for his chilling portrayal of the serial sex offender Jimmy Savile in BBC's The Reckoning. Savile died in October 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

Steve Coogan as Jimmy Savile Credit: BBC/ITV Studios/Matt Squire

Apple TV+ drama Slow Horses, which stars Gary Oldman, BBC true crime drama series The Sixth Commandment and Succession have six nominations each across the awards.

Programme's with five nominations include The Last Of Us and ITV drama The Long Shadow, which charts the five-year hunt to find Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 and Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland have each received four nominations.

The BAFTA Television awards focus predominantly focus on those onscreen whereas the Craft Awards celebrate the technical side.

The BAFTA craft awards will take place on April 28, and the BAFTA television awards May 12.

