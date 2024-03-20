A third and final Downton Abbey film is in the pipeline, according to actress Imelda Staunton.

Staunton, who played Lady Maud Bagshaw the the lady-in-waiting to Queen Mary in the first two films, confirmed the news on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show during an interview with Zoe Ball.

When asked about rumours about another movie being made Staunton said: "There will be the final film - there you go."

The period drama, filmed at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, had six series on ITV from 2010-2015 and gained a legion of fans worldwide as it followed the wealthy Crawley family and their under-the-stairs staff.

The franchise then went on to make two films, one in 2019 and one in 2022, bringing in £225m at global box offices.

Staunton's real-life husband Jim Carter also appears in the popular series, playing head butler Mr Carson.

Other members of the cast include Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Dame Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Penelope Wilton, Allen Leech, and Joanne Froggatt.

Written by Julian Fellowes, the Downton Abbey team has garnered numerous accolades including seven BAFTA nominations.

It is believed filming will begin this summer.

Carnival Films who produce the films and Universal Pictures International who distribute them have been approached for comment.

