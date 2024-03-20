There are three members of staff being investigated for allegedly trying to access royal medical records, ITV News understands.

They are facing disciplinary action following a potential breach of data at The London Clinic which treated both the Princess of Wales and King Charles in January.

Kate has been told about the potential data breach as patients are always informed if there are any suspicions that their private medical records have been shared or accessed in an unauthorised manner.

The hospital, which at one point in January was treating both the UK Head of State and the wife of the Heir to the Throne at the same time, said today that any of its staff who had attempted to access patient information would face “disciplinary steps”.

The Chief Executive of the London Clinic, Al Russell, issued a statement: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

"We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken," Mr Russell added.

Asked about the number of staff who are under investigation, a spokesperson for The London Clinic said they would not comment other than to say “all our patients, no matter what their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their personal medical information”.

It is unclear if the King’s medical data was affected by the potential data breach.

Charles had treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic and it was also where his cancer diagnosis was given.

The London Clinic in central London. Credit: PA

A palace spokesperson said they would not comment on the King’s medical data or security when asked if he, like the Princess of Wales, had been informed of a potential breach of his medical records at the hospital.

A separate investigation has been launched by the data watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

A spokesperson confirmed the ICO had “received a breach report” and that it is “assessing the information provided".

The ICO would not say whether the “breach report” contained just one or more allegations.

Jon Baines, a data protection specialist from the law firm Mishcon de Reya, said: "Any investigation by the ICO is likely to consider whether a criminal offence might have been committed by an individual or individuals."

"Section 170 of the Data Protection Act 2018 says that a person commits an offence if they obtain or disclose personal data 'without the consent of the controller'.

The King waves to well wishers after leaving the London Clinic earlier this year. Credit: PA

"Here, the 'controller' will be the clinic itself."

The 2018 Data Protection Act stipulates that a person will have committed an offence if they obtain or disclose personal data “without the consent of the controller”.

If is a criminal offence punishable by an unlimited fine but it does not lead to a prison sentence.

The Metropolitan Police said it was not aware of any referral to its officers relating to Kate’s medical records at this time.

