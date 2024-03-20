Train drivers at 16 rail companies to stage fresh wave of strikes

Train drivers at 16 rail companies are to stage a fresh wave of strikes in April in a long-running dispute over pay, threatening more travel chaos for passengers across the country.

Members of Aslef will hold a rolling programme of one-day walkouts between April 5 and 8, coupled with a six-day ban on overtime.

The union said it wanted to increase the pressure on the “intransigent” train companies and the “tone-deaf” government following a series of strikes stretching back 20 months.

Train drivers have now not had a pay rise for five years, since April 2019, said Aslef.

Drivers will strike on Friday April 5 at Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, and CrossCountry, on Saturday April 6 at Chiltern, GWR, LNER, Northern, and TransPennine, and on Monday April 8 at c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR Great Northern Thameslink, Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line.

Members will also refuse to work their rest days from Thursday, April 4 to Saturday, April 6 and from Monday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 9.

Last month unions announced a renewed mandate for industrial action for the coming six months.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: “Drivers wouldn’t vote for industrial action, again and again and again, if they thought that was a good offer."

He claims the union has not spoken to Transport Secretary Mark Harper, his deputy nor the rail minister Huw Merriman for over four weeks.

“We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now clear they do not want to resolve this dispute. They are happy for it go on and on," Mr Whelan added.

The April 8 strike coincides with a strike by train drivers on London Underground in a separate dispute over terms and conditions.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…