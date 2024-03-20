UK inflation falls to 3.4% - lowest level for more than two years

Play Brightcove video

New figures from the Office for National Statistics show that in February, UK inflation fell to 3.4% - down from 4% in January

UK inflation has fallen to its lowest level for nearly two and a half years, slowing by more than economists had predicted, official data for February has shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that Consumer Prices Index inflation stood at 3.4% in February - down from 4% in January and the lowest level since September 2021.

Most economists had been expecting inflation at 3.5% last month.

The drop was driven by a slowing in the growth of food prices with the report showing prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rising by 5.0% in the year to February 2024, down from 6.9% in January.

The drop will raise hopes there will also be a cut to interest rates on Thursday. Policymakers are widely expected to keep rates on hold at 5.25%, but the steep fall in the CPI is likely to reinforce expectations that the Bank of England is moving closer to cutting rates later this year.

ONS Chief Economist Grant Fitzner said: “Inflation eased in February to its lowest rate for nearly two and half years.

“Food prices were the main driver of the fall, with prices almost unchanged this year compared with a large rise last year, while restaurant and café price rises also slowed.

“These falls were only partially offset by price rises at the pump and a further increase in rental costs.”

In response to fresh inflation figures, the chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The plan is working.

“Inflation has not just fallen decisively but is forecast to hit the 2% target within months.

“This sets the scene for better economic conditions which could allow further progress on our ambition to boost growth and make work pay by bringing down national insurance as we work towards abolishing the double tax on work – but only if we can do so without increasing borrowing or cutting funding for public services.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said “prices are still high” despite the latest fall in the rate of inflation.

“After fourteen years of chaos and uncertainty under the Conservatives working people are worse off,” she said.

“Prices are still high, the tax burden is the highest it has been in seventy years and mortgage payments are going up.

“Now Rishi Sunak is putting forward a reckless £46 billion unfunded tax plan to abolish National Insurance that would risk crashing the economy and re-running the disastrous Liz Truss experiment.

“Britain cannot afford another five years of this failed Conservative government. It’s time for change and it’s time for Rishi Sunak to set the date for the election.”

