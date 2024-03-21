Camilla and Eugenie say King Charles is ‘doing very well’

Play Brightcove video

Updates around the monarch's health have been scarce since he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer last month

The King is “doing very well” Queen Camilla and Princess Eugenie both said during separate visits on Thursday.

Eugenie spent the morning reading to children at Sloane Square, London for the launch of 12 giant decorated eggs in in aid of the Elephant Family charity.

Speaking to ITV News at the event she said Charles is "doing well" and would be "very proud" because the charity is "very close to his heart too".

The 75-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

The Queen spent time at shops in Belfast on Thursday morning where she met with locals.

During a visit to The Arcadia deli, shop assistant Brenda Robb handed over a Get Well Soon card for Charles, and extended her best wishes.

Camilla took the card with thanks, adding: “He’s doing very well…. he was very disappointed he couldn’t come”.

Charles has postponed all public-facing duties, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

There was no mention of the Princess of Wales at either engagement, despite weeks of speculation around her whereabouts and condition.

The Princess of Wales has not officially been seen in public since December. Credit: PA

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January and hasn't carried out any official engagements since Christmas Day.

She has been pictured several times since the operation, the latest captured by The Sun over the weekend where she was spotted leaving a farm shop.

Earlier this month, Kate publicly apologised and confessed to digitally editing a family portrait taken by William and released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

It was issued in part to quell the conspiracy theories circulating online about the princess but the saga has intensified speculation concerning Kate.

