Pictures of a Harry Kane statue have been revealed five years after a sculpture of the footballer was commissioned, ahead of it going on display.

The statue of the England striker and captain has been in storage, as Waltham Forest Council in east London is said to have been unable to find a suitable location for it near his childhood home area of Chingford.

The project was approved by Conservative councillors for Chingford's Endlebury ward, who said it would go on public display in the borough later this year.

Kane has been sculpted sitting on bench with a ball balanced on his knee.

The artwork, which was completed back in 2020, is believed to have cost £7,200.

In response, a spokesperson for Waltham Forest Council said: "Community Ward Funding projects are suggested by residents and approved by ward councillors, who lead on communications around ward funding opportunities and the delivery of projects or events that receive funding.

" Each year there is clear guidance on what can and cannot receive Community Ward Funding, dependent on the corresponding theme.

"All ward councillors must unanimously approve projects to receive Community Ward Funding. Councillors must follow the guidance provided to them, which is reviewed each year."

Harry Kane is currently dealing with an ankle injury whilst playing for Bundesliga side Bayern Munich at the weekend.

He is due to join Gareth Southgate's England team for a friendly against Brazil on Saturday.

