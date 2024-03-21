Victoria Ohuruogu cleared to compete following anti-doping investigation

The British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu has been cleared by anti-doping authorities after a 16- month investigation and says she now wants to compete in the Paris Olympics.

But in a statement the 400m sprinter from London told ITV News that the allegations and subsequent suspension had "affected my personal relationships, cost me the chance to run in what would have been career-defining events (including in a World Championship bronze medal winning team), and caused huge disruption to my preparation and training in an Olympic year."

She added: “I’m now eager to put this firmly behind me, get my head down, and train hard for the outdoor season and – hopefully – the Olympics.

"The GB team is very strong, and I hope to be able to contribute to its continued success. I take my anti-doping obligations extremely seriously and am pleased that the truth of the matter – which is exactly as I have always maintained – has now been confirmed."

Ohuruogu was under investigation after being pictured at a London running track in the winter of 2022 alongside her longtime boyfriend, Antonio Infaninto, who is serving a three-year doping ban.

World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) rules prohibit athletes from being trained by a banned coach under rules of prohibited association.

The 31-year-old won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth games. She was also part of the team that won bronze at the World Championships in Oregon the same year.

Ohuruogu was left out of the team that won bronze in the women’s 4x300m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, amid reports of concerns that the team risked disqualification if she was charged with breaching doping rules.

Victoria’s sister is the Olympic champion Christine Ohuruogu.

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) told ITV News in a statement that it "can confirm" that "following an investigation and a full hearing before the independent National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP), an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) charge for Prohibited Association (ADR Article 2.10) relating to British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu has been dismissed and she is free to participate in sport.

"The outcome of this case would not ordinarily be publicly disclosed, in accordance with the applicable confidentiality rules to which UKAD is subject (ADR Article 8.5.2).

"However, at Ms Ohuruogu’s request and with her consent, UKAD is confirming the outcome of the charge against her, to put an end to any further speculation regarding Ms Ohuruogu’s eligibility to participate in sport.

