Anti-discrimination videos using British Sign Language (BSL) will be screened by the England and Wales Cricket Board at all first-class grounds this summer.

Joel Harris and Jake Oakes from the England Deaf team helped teach BSL to over 70 men’s and women’s players from across the country, with the results set to be shown at domestic and international matches in the 2024 season.

Harris, an Ashes winner in Australia in 2022, welcomed the initiative, which comes as part of Sign Language Week.

“The players have been amazing in the way they have wanted to learn,” he said.

“We’re not asking the players to be knowledgeable, but they’ve wanted to know more.

"We’ve taught them their lines and some of the basics like how important facial expressions and body movement is alongside hand gestures. They’re small but important things for the deaf community to feel welcomed.

“It’s about helping people be more aware, which what we’re doing here is all about. My experience is that most people want to be inclusive.”

