The Princess of Wales has announced she has cancer, months after she disappeared from public view following her abdominal surgery in January.

In a pre-recorded video released on Friday, the Princess said that while her surgery was a "success" subsequent tests found her condition was cancerous.

Kate said in the video it had "been an incredibly tough couple of months for out entire family."

Kensington Palace noted one of the reasons they had decided to wait to reveal the diagnosis was so the whole family could come to terms with it and now with their children home for the Easter Holidays they believed it was right.

Here ITV News breaks down the timeline of events leading up to today's announcement.

Christmas Day - The last time the Princess of Wales was seen in public was during the traditional Christmas Day morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

The event was attended by her family as well as most of the other senior Royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their family on Christmas Day. Credit: PA

January 17 - Not long after celebrating her 42nd birthday on January 9 Kensington Palace announced the Princess of Wales would be staying in hospital for two weeks after undergoing abdominal surgery.

The surgery happened on January 16, the day before it was revealed to the public.

On the same day, Buckingham Palace announced the King would be receiving treatment at the same hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Not long after the King announced he had cancer.

At the time Kensington Palace says Kate and her medical team did not believe she had cancer, it was only discovered in follow-up tests.

The Palace said she would not be returning to public duties until after Easter to give time for her recovery.

The Prince of Wales seen visiting his wife during her stay in hospital. Credit: PA

January 29 - Kensington Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales left hospital on January 29 to begin her recovery at home.

During her stay at the hospital, it is understood the King visited her while he was undergoing treatment and the Prince of Wales was pictured visiting her at least once.

'Late February' - Although they did not reveal an exact date Kensington Palace said the Princess began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

February 27 - The Prince of Wales pulls out of a memorial service for his godfather and the former King of Greece Constantine II due to a 'personal matter'. The nature of the personal matter has not been revealed.

March 10 - The Princess publishes a photo of her and her children thanking everyone for their support.

The image was later pulled by international news agencies because they said it had been edited.

March 11 - The Princess apologises for publishing the edited photo saying in a statement "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."

March 22 - Kensington Palace releases a video of Kate where she reveals her cancer diagnosis. The Palace asks for privacy for her and her family while they come to terms with the diagnosis.