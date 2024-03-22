Play Brightcove video

The King and Queen said they "will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time"

King Charles has made a public announcement saying he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" after she revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate said that following successful abdominal surgery in January her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but later tests found cancer had been present.

Following their time in hospital together, the King has "remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Messages of support for the Princess have been flooding in from across the world.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also among the first to react to the news.

"My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, Prince William, all of the Royal Family and in particular her three children at this difficult time.

"The Princess of Wales will have the love and support of the whole of the country as she continues her recovery.

"She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today. In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media.

"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family. I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she’s ready."

The head of the NHS has said she is sorry to hear the “shocking news” of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis and has praised her bravery.

Keir Starmer MP, Leader of the Labour Party, said: “On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to send my very best wishes to Her Royal Highness at this distressing time.

“Any cancer diagnosis is shocking. But I can only imagine the added stress of receiving that news amid the lurid speculation we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Their Royal Highnesses are entitled to privacy and, like any parents, will have waited to choose the right moment to tell their children.“

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn said he had “no doubt” that the Princess of Wales’ words will be “of comfort and support to others” facing a battle against cancer.

The MP said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “We all know the suffering and distress that a cancer diagnosis brings to individuals, their families and friends.

“I wish Kate well in her battle, and have no doubt that her words will be of comfort and support to others facing their own.”

NHS leaders and Kate's charities

NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said “speaking out about it is really brave” and could help other people in a similar situation.

Ms Pritchard said in a statement: “On behalf of the NHS, I’m really sorry to hear this shocking news.

“Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family, especially while her treatment continues."

She also said that anybody who is worried about cancer should visit the NHS website.

Sarika Patel, chairwoman of trustees at Action for Children, of which the Princess of Wales is patron, said staff were sending their “very best wishes” to Kate.

She said: “The Princess of Wales is an amazing patron for Action for Children, always engaging with the children, young people and families she meets at our services.

“We want her to know we are thinking of her at this very challenging time and send her our love and support.

“Our staff join me in sending our very best wishes to her and her family and wish her a full recovery.”

