Lung cancer vaccine being developed by UK researchers

UK researches are developing the world's first lung cancer vaccine to prevent the disease in people who are at high risk.

The jab - which has been named LungVax - will use a strand of DNA to activate the immune system to recognise lung cancer cells, known as neoantigens, and kill them.

Scientists from the University of Oxford, the Francis Crick Institute and University College London (UCL) have used technology similar to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to develop LungVax.

“Cancer is a disease of our own bodies and it’s hard for the immune system to distinguish between what’s normal and what’s cancer,” said Professor Tim Elliott, research lead for the LungVax project.

“Getting the immune system to recognise and attack cancer is one of the biggest challenges in cancer research today. If we can replicate the kind of success seen in trials during the pandemic, we could save the lives of tens of thousands of people every year in the UK alone.”

Cancer Research UK granted the group of researchers £1.7 million in funding to manufacture 3,000 doses over the next two years.

The vaccine could then be scaled up to bigger trials for people at high risk of lung cancer, which could include people aged 55-74 who are current smokers, or have previously smoked.

This is the same group that currently qualifies for targeted lung health checks in some parts of the UK.

“Fewer than 10% of people with lung cancer survive their disease for 10 years or more. That must change,” said Professor Mariam Jamal-Hanjani of University College London and the Francis Crick Institute, who will be leading the LungVax clinical trial.

“LungVax will not replace stopping smoking as the best way to reduce your risk of lung cancer. But it could offer a viable route to preventing some of the earliest stage cancers from emerging in the first place.”

Researchers think the vaccine could cover around 90% of all lung cancers, and this funding will be the first step towards getting it to patients.

What is lung cancer?

Lung cancer is a cancer that forms in tissues of the lung, usually in the cells lining air passages. The two main types are small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

More than 43,000 people are diagnosed with the condition every year in the UK.

What are the symptoms of lung cancer?

There are usually no signs or symptoms in the early stages of lung cancer, but many people with the condition eventually develop symptoms including:

a persistent cough

coughing up blood

persistent breathlessness

unexplained tiredness and weight loss

an ache or pain when breathing or coughing

You should see a GP if you have these symptoms.

For more information and support, please visit the Cancer Research UK website here. Or to speak to a nurse about any concerns, ring 0808 800 4040.

