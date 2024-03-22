At least five people have been killed after Russia attacked power facilities across Ukraine causing widespread outages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 60 drones and around 90 rockets were used in the attack.

The attack came a day after Russia launched 31 missiles in a single attack on the capital Kyiv.

It was the largest assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the more than two-year-long war, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, head of the national utility Ukrenergo, said.

“This attack was especially dangerous because the adversary combined different means of attack, kamikaze drones, ballistic and cruise missiles,” he said.

He added that Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv suffered the most damage.

Last winter, Russia targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, resulting in frequent blackouts across the country. Many had warned that Russia might repeat the strategy this winter.

Instead, Russia has launched massive missile and drone attacks primarily directed at Ukraine’s defence industry.

Every large-scale air attack depletes Ukraine’s capabilities to repel Russian missiles.

President Zelenskyy has been urging Ukraine’s Western allies for weeks to provide additional air defence systems and ammunition amid delays in aid from the US.

A view of the damage after Russia's air attack on residential building, in Zaporizhzhia on Friday. Credit: AP

“With Russian missiles, there are no delays, like with aid packages to our state. Shaheds don’t have indecisiveness, as do some politicians. It is important to understand the cost of delays and postponed decisions,” Mr Zelenskyy said, referring to Iranian-made Shahed drones, which are widely used by Russia in the war.

The attacks caused a fire at the Dnipro Hydroelectric Station, which supplies electricity to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power installation.

The main external power line to the plant was cut off, International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said early on Friday, but Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said it was restored several hours later.

The plant is occupied by Russian troops, and fighting around the plant has been a constant concern because of the potential for a nuclear accident.

The dam at the hydroelectric station was not in danger of breaching, the country’s hydroelectric authority said.

A dam breach could not only disrupt supplies to the nuclear plant but could potentially cause severe flooding similar to what occurred last year when a major dam at Kakhovka further down the Dnieper collapsed.

Three people were killed and at least eight injured in the Russian attack, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said at the time.

Ukrainian emergency work at the site of Russia's air attack in Khmelnytskyi on Friday. Credit: AP

Attacks on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region caused blackouts in the country’s second-largest city and disrupted critical air-raid siren systems.

Other attacks were reported in areas of western Ukraine far from the front lines. Two people died in the Khmelnytskyi region, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The power outages left 1,060 miners trapped in the Dnipropetrovsk region and an evacuation was underway, according to private energy company DTEK.

“The world sees the targets of Russian terrorists as clearly as possible: power plants and energy supply lines, a hydroelectric dam, ordinary residential buildings, even a trolleybus. Russia is fighting against the ordinary life of people,” Mr Zelenskyy said on Friday on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian officials said on Friday that one person died and at least three were injured in Ukrainian shelling of areas near the border.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a woman was killed when a shell hit nearby while she was walking her dogs and that two others were injured.

The town of Tetkino in the Kursk region was shelled, injuring one person, the region's Governor Roman Starovoit said.

Both areas have been subject to shelling and drone attacks in recent weeks and officials have said that attempts by Ukrainian fighters to cross into Russian territory have been repelled.

