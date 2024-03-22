Princess of Wales: Everything we know so far

The Princess of Wales has announced that her abdominal surgery in January revealed "cancer had been present".

So what do we know about Kate's condition?

When did the Princess of Wales find out?

The Princess of Wales announced that she was being treated for planned abdominal surgery in January. The surgery was "successful" it was believed at the time that her condition was non-cancerous.

Tests after that operation then showed that cancer "had been present", the Princess of Wales said in her video message on Friday.

What kind of cancer does Kate have?

No further details having been given about the Princess of Wales' medical information, and Kensington Palace said it will not be sharing any additional information.

What treatment is Kate having?

Kate started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

The Princess is believed to be in good spirits and focused on her recovery.

What's the progress on Kate's recovery?

Kate made the following statement in her announcement:

"I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

No further details of the Princess' medical situation have been released by the palace.

How has the Royal Family reacted?

In her announcement, Kate said it has been "an incredibly tough couple of months" for the entire Royal Family.

She said the news came "as a huge shock" and that she and William "have been doing everything [they] can" to process and manage it private for the sake of their young children.

"It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she said in her video statement.

Kate said that having her husband by her side "is a great source of comfort and reassurance."

"As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both," she added.