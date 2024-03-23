Man arrested for murder of Ian Baitson in Co Cork

Gardai investigating the fatal assault of a man in Co Cork have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

The man is currently detained at a Cork Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Ian Baitson died following an incident in Cobh on Friday, March 15.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “A post-mortem examination has now been carried out and preliminary results have been provided to investigating gardai.

“Although results are not being released for operational reasons, gardai have now commenced a murder investigation.

“A senior investigating officer is leading the investigation, and a designated garda family liaison officer is providing continuous support to the family of the deceased, ensuring they are kept informed of developments.”

Gardai previously said that Mr Baitson, who was in his early 30s, was seriously injured during an assault in a car park in Newtown Road.

The spokesperson appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.