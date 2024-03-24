Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment hundreds of waiters start the 2024 waiter's race in Paris

W aiters and waitresses have taken part in a resurrected 110-year-old French race through the streets of Paris ahead of this summer's Olympics.

Competitors had to carry a pastry, a small, empty coffee cup and a full glass of water along a two kilometre-long race course through the streets of the French capital.

The race is designed to celebrate the "soul of Paris": those who work in its world famous cafe's and restaurants.

Pauline Van Wymeersch and Samy Lamrous emerged victorious this year to become Paris' newly crowned fastest waitress and waiter and, as such, ambassadors for an essential French profession.

The race, which began in 1914, was last held 13 years ago and has been brought back as the French capital prepares to welcome the world for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the "cafe and the bistrot are life", adding: "The bistrot is where we go to meet people, where we go for our little coffee, our little drink, where we also go to argue, to love and embrace each other."

