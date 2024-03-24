Some families are still searching for their loved ones after a mass shooting at a concert in Moscow, which killed at least 133.

Sunday has been declared a day of national mourning by Russian President Vladimir Putin, after several gunmen stormed Crocus City Hall in the Russian capital on Friday.

Igor Pogadaev is still searching for his wife Yana Pogadaeva. She had sent him two photos from the music venue before going quiet.

After Igor saw reports of the shooting, he rushed to the concert hall but couldn't find her in numerous ambulances or among the hundreds of people who made their way out.

Russian National Guard at Crocus City Hall, on the western edge of Moscow. Credit: AP

"I went around, searched, I asked everyone, I showed photographs. No one saw anything, no one could say anything," Mr Pogadaev said.

He watched flames bursting out of the building while he was hastily making calls on the hotline and to his friends but without luck.

Igor has been looking in hospitals in and around Moscow. But his wife wasn't among the 100 injured, neither was she on the list of 50 victims authorities have already identified.

A woman places flowers by a fence next to the Crocus City Hall. Credit: AP

Refusing to believe that his wife could be one of the 133 people who died in the attack, Pogadaev still can't go home.

"I couldn’t be alone anymore, it’s very difficult, so I drove to my friend's," he said. "Now at least I'll be with someone."

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it attacked a large gathering of "Christians".

Russian authorities say they stopped 11 people, including four suspected gunmen, trying to cross the border into Ukraine - a claim which Kyin has strongly denied.

