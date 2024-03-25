Cancer charity Macmillan has received the highest level of weekend visits to its support pages following the Princess of Wales’ cancer announcement.

In a video message released on Friday, Kate revealed that following successful abdominal surgery in January her condition was thought to be non-cancerous, but later tests found cancer had been present.

Following the news, there were close to 100,000 visits to Macmillan’s information and support pages by the end of Sunday.

It's a 10% increase on the same period last year and the highest for a weekend period since at least March 2020, the same month the first national Covid lockdown was announced in the UK.

In her statement, the princess extended her thoughts to those who have also been diagnosed with cancer and said: "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

The surge in visits to the Macmillan website follows a similar drive last month following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, when the same pages were visited almost 50,000 times in a single day.

Macmillan hopes the Princess of Wales’ message will encourage more people living with cancer to reach out for support.

Gemma Peters, Chief Executive of Macmillan Cancer Support said: “We hear from people every day who are worried about how cancer will affect their loved ones, and how best to support each other through it.

"In sharing her news the Princess of Wales has raised awareness of these worries and will be helping to encourage others who have concerns, to visit their GP and seek support.

"Many will be relating to the Prince and Princess of Wales at this time. Some of the first thoughts parents have after being diagnosed with cancer are how it may affect their children, and whether talking to them about it will make them worry but it is important to give them the chance to talk openly about their fears."

If anyone is worried about the signs and symptoms of cancer or how to support your loved ones about cancer Macmillan can support you. For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk.

