The Duchess of York has said she is "full of admiration" for the Princess of Wales after she shared her cancer diagnosis.

Posting on her social media channels, Sarah Ferguson said: "All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment."

"I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome. "

The Duchess referenced her own diagnosis of an aggressive form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma in January, just months after she found out she had breast cancer.

Kate made the announcement on Friday Credit: BBC Studios/PA

She wrote: "As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness.

"I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

In a video message released on Friday, The Princess of Wales said her abdominal surgery in January revealed "cancer had been present".

She said that she is now undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, and is "getting stronger every day".

Her office will not say what type of cancer she has.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson