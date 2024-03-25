Kevin Bacon promises to attend ‘Footloose’ high school’s final prom

Kevin Bacon has promised to cut footloose at the last ever prom being held at the school where the musical which saw him shoot to stardom was filmed.

The Hollywood star made the announcement to a gym full of students from Utah’s Payson High School where the iconic film “Footloose” was made.

Payson High School is set to relocate at the end of the academic year.

On hearing the school site was going to shutdown, students lobbied to get the actor to attend the event.

Groups of pupils recreated scenes and learned the dance choreography from the film and posted them on social media with #BacontoPayson in hopes of getting the actor's attention.

Kevin Bacon, at prom in Footloose. Credit: CNN

In an announcement broadcast on the Today show, Bacon thanked the students for their invitation, calling the film and high school “a big part of my life.”

When he announced he’d be coming, the students, who were gathered together at the school for the announcement, cheered.

“Thank you, guys. Let’s dance,” Bacon said.

“Footloose” was released in 1984 and starred Bacon as a teenager Kenny Loggins, who moves to a small town that forbids dancing.

He and the rest of the cast, including Sarah Jessica Parker, works to overturn the draconian measure and it all culminates in a prom scene.

