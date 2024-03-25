Kyiv hit by more airstrikes as Russia steps up Ukraine bombardment

Russia has launched missiles against Kyiv for the third time in five days, as part of an apparent escalation of aerial bombardment of the Ukrainian capital by the Kremlin’s forces.

Five people were injured in the strike, with two of them taken to hospital, the city's Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.

Authorities said a residential building was damaged in one district, while debris fell across various parts of the city. The attack took place in during daylight.

Two ballistic missiles were fired from Russia, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko said, but both were intercepted.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Credit: AP

The attacks come after Russia has attempted to link Ukraine to the fatal shooting at a major concert hall in Moscow on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed the gunmen were detained while trying to escape to Ukraine, which Kyiv fiercely denied and described as "absurd".

Four men appeared in a Russian court on terrorism charges, and the attack was claimed by an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State group.

More than 130 people were killed at the suburban Crocus City Hall venue.

