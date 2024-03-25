A new horror movie - Late Night With the Devil - took in $666,666 in ticket sales on Sunday in the US.

The thriller sees actor David Dastmalchian play a late-night talk show host in 1977 whose live television broadcast goes horribly wrong when the devil is unleashed into the nation's living rooms.

The overall weekend takings for the independent film were $2.8m, Variety reports.

Meanwhile Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend.

The opening weekend for Frozen Empire was nearly exactly the same as the $44 million launch for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021.

Afterlife rebooted the franchise with a sequel built around the descendants (Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) of Harold Ramis’ Egon Spengler, along with Paul Rudd’s seismologist Gary Grooberson.

The number two spot went to Dune: Part Two, which continues to hold well. The sci-fi sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya added $17.6 million in its fourth weekend of release, bringing the Warner Bros. release's domestic total to $233.4 million.

After two weeks atop the box office, Universal's Kung Fu Panda 4 slid to third place with $16.8 million over its third weekend.

Another new wide release was Immaculate, a horror starring Sydney Sweeney as an American nun at a remote Italian convent. The film debuted with $5.4 million.

