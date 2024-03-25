One giant leap for advertising as branding lands on the moon

One lunar rover manufacturer is hoping to lead the next step in advertising by taking product placement from bus stops and billboards all the way to the moon.

Astrolab, a California based start-up comprised of Nasa veterans and former Space X experts, is sending a rover to the moon in 2026.

Their Flex rover will head up to the natural satellite after the team signed a deal with Elon Musk's rocket business to transport it up there.

The rover building team have also signed a deal with a creative agency, Group of Humans, to offer brands the chance of signposting their brands on the moon.

Ads could potentially be displaced on the side of the buggy, which is designed to transport spacefarers around the moon.

Speaking to The Times, Rob Nobel, founder of Group of Humans, said the rover could carry up to 1.5 tonnes of equipment.

He said: "Brands can really stand out as a result of putting themselves into this situation where there is no atmosphere and limited gravity.

“You’re exposing your products to all sorts of ­extremes that will help you learn while proving to consumers that it’s really strong.”

The move from both teams comes as Nasa lays plans to build a permanent base on the lunar surface.

