Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs in Los Angeles and Miami were searched on Monday by US police forces as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officers raided the rapper's homes on Monday, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

They said the searches were connected to a sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York.

It is not clear whether Combs was the target of the investigation.

The officials were not authorised to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, Homeland Security Investigations said it “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."

A representative for Combs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months, including a lawsuit from the R&B singer Cassie that was settled last year.

Singer Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs settled a lawsuit last December. Credit: AP

Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said the rap producer allegedly raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, in December last year, denying the allegations against him, without making reference to any particular court filings.

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he wrote.

