Australian actress Rebel Wilson has claimed Sacha Baron Cohen is the previously unnamed "a**hole" allegedly attempting to block her writing about him in her memoir.

On Instagram, Wilson, known for her roles in comedy blockbusters Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids, said she wanted to dedicate a chapter in the book to a "massive a**hole" she had worked with.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a**hole policy, (it) means like, yeah, I don’t work with a**holes.’

"...But then it really sunk in (what they) meant because I worked with a massive a**hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a**holes policy."

She added: "The chapter on said a**hole is chapter 23. That guy was a massive a**hole."

Rebel Wilson and Sacha Baron Cohen starred in 2016 comedy Grimsby. Credit: Columbia Pictures

The star's memoir, Rebel Rising, is set for global release on April 2 and documents her journey to Hollywood fame from her native Australia.

Now, Wilson has taken to social media again, alleging the co-star in question had hired a “crisis PR manager and lawyers” to “threaten” her in order to stop her writing about him.

“I wrote about an a**hole in my book. Now, said (actor) is trying to threaten me,” Wilson said in a now-deleted Instagram story, according to US outlets.

“He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will all know the truth.”

On Sunday, also on Instagram, Wilson identified Briton and Borat star Baron Cohen as the actor.

She wrote: "I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

The “a**hole” that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

The pair worked together on the 2016 comedy Grimsby.

Wilson played the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s character Nobby, an English football hooligan who becomes a spy.

Baron Cohen has not yet publicly responded to Wilson's claims. ITV News has contacted his representatives for comment.

