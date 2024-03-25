UN to vote on Gaza ceasefire during Ramadan after Russia-China veto

The United Nations Security Council is set to vote on Monday on a resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan.

The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution on Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The US has warned that the resolution to be voted on Monday morning could hurt negotiations to halt hostilities by the US, Egypt and Qatar, raising the possibility of another veto, this time by the Americans.

The resolution, put forward by the 10 elected council members, is backed by Russia and China and the 22-nation Arab Group at the United Nations.

A statement issued on Friday night by the Arab Group appealed to all 15 council members “to act with unity and urgency” and vote for the resolution “to halt the bloodshed, preserve human lives and avert further human suffering and destruction.”

“It is long past time for a ceasefire,” the Arab Group said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres arrives in Egypt before his visit to the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

Ramadan began March 10 and ends April 9, which means that if the resolution is approved the ceasefire demand would last for just two weeks, though the draft says the pause in fighting should lead “to a permanent sustainable cease-fire.”

The vote was originally scheduled for Saturday morning, but its sponsors asked late on Friday for a delay until Monday morning.

Many Security Council members are hoping the UN’s most powerful body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, will demand an end to the war that began when Hamas launched a surprise attack into southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

Since then, the Security Council has adopted two resolutions on the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, but none has called for a ceasefire.

More than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the fighting, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

Gaza also faces a dire humanitarian emergency, with a report from an international authority on hunger warning March 18 that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza and that escalation of the war could push half of the territory’s 2.3 million people to the brink of starvation.

The brief resolution scheduled for a vote Monday “demands an immediate humanitarian cease-fire for the month of Ramadan."

It also demands “the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages ” and emphasizes the urgent need to protect civilians and deliver humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip.

Russia and China vetoed the US-sponsored resolution in late October calling for pauses in the fighting to deliver aid, the protection of civilians and a halt to arming Hamas.

They said it did not reflect global calls for a ceasefire.

They again vetoed the US resolution on Friday, calling it ambiguous and saying it was not the direct demand to end the fighting that much of the world seeks.

A key issue was the unusual language in the draft. It said the Security Council “determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained ceasefire.”

The phrasing was not a straightforward “demand” or “call” to halt hostilities.

