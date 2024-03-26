Alan Titchmarsh's jeans censored by North Korean television

North Korean television has censored a British gardening programme by censoring Alan Titchmarsh's jeans.

In an episode of the BBC series Garden Secrets - which first aired in 2010 - Titchmarsh kneels in a flower bed to tend to his plants.

But when broadcasting on Monday, the Korean Central Television (KCTV) blurred out his trousers.

Previous reports from those who left the regime said jeans were among several items of clothing perceived as "too Western" and can be subject to small fines, public humiliation or punishment.

Seoul-based NK News reports that the prohibition was brought in during the 1990's, when leader Kim Jong-il said they were a symbol of imperialism.

When airing Garden Secrets, KCTV edits the hour-long programme down to just 15 minutes, NK News reports.

It also replaces Titchmarsh’s commentary with a Korean narrator and lays over North Korean instrumental music.

The state-owned channels in North Korea typically broadcast propaganda, sport and educational programmes. Regular television, films and books are banned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...