Words by Hannah Ward-Glenton, ITV News Producer

A section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has collapsed after it was hit by a cargo ship early on Tuesday morning.

The collision has been described as a "developing mass casualty event" by Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department.

So, how did the incident unfold and what happens next? ITV News explains.

Where is the bridge?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.

The bridge spans 1.6 miles and carries four lanes of traffic over the Patapsco River.

It serves as the outermost crossing of the Baltimore harbour and an essential link of Interstate-695, or the Baltimore Beltway.

The bridge carried an estimated 11.5 million vehicles every year, and was used by approximately 31,500 vehicles every day.

The port supports 15,330 direct jobs and 139,180 jobs in Maryland, according to the Maryland government's website.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge pictured in 2012. Credit: AP

Who has been affected?

Response teams are working to rescue around 20 people who may have fallen into the river when bridge collapsed, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told CNN on Tuesday morning.

Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

It is understood that everyone on board the ship has been accounted for, and that teams from various agencies are working together to control the situation.

Why did the bridge collapse?

No more details have yet been released as to what exactly triggered the bridge to fall in the way that it did.

Around 1.30am local time, the large vessel crashed into the bridge and appeared to have caught fire, according to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

It is not clear at this stage if this is the sole reason for the incident.

Credit: LiveStream footage

Initial reports suggested that the vessel began sinking following the impact, but it has since been clarified that it has not sunk.

Officials will begin assessing the condition of the bridge both before and after it's collapse, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications of the Baltimore City Fire Department told CNN on Tuesday.

What do we know about the vessel?

The vessel is thought to be the Vessel DALI, which is a cargo ship sailing under the flag of Singapore.

The ship is 299 metres long and 48 metres wide, according to Marine Vessel Traffic data.

It was reportedly sailing from Baltimore to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

There are currently no more details as to why the ship did not stop before it hit the bridge.

Authorities understand that the cargo ship that struck the Key Bridge is called the Dali. Credit: Vessel Finder.

What is the wider travel disruption?

There remains disruption around the bridge and the surrounding areas as a result of the incident.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

When was the bridge built?

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977 and is named after the author who wrote the US national anthem The Star-Spangled Banner.

Francis Scott Key is thought to have sat near the site of the bridge as he witnessed the bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, inspiring him to write the words of the US national anthem.

