King Charles will attend Easter church service, Palace confirms

The King will attend the traditional royal Easter Sunday church service in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Charles will be joined by his wife Queen Camilla and other royals at St George's Chapel on March 31.

The announcement suggests King Charles' doctors are happy for him to be around other people despite undergoing cancer treatment.

The appearance will be the King's most significant since his diagnosis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will not be present as the family are spending the Easter holidays together as they adjust to Kate's cancer diagnosis.

The Easter service is within the grounds of the castle, but the King and Queen will be seen arriving, and are often watched by staff living at Windsor, who usually gather on a grassy bank nearby or watch from their doorsteps.

The service typically takes place in the morning and lasts around an hour.

The Palace had announced the King would be taking a step back from royal duties while he recovers from treatment, but he has continued to carry out "low-key" official duties from home.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that the monarch would be receiving treatment for an unspecified type of cancer.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

