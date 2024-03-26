Major road bridge in Baltimore collapses after being hit by cargo ship

Play Brightcove video

The Baltimore Fire Department told GMB that at least seven people and as many vehicles have fallen into a river after the Key Bridge collapsed after being hit by a cargo ship

A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a cargo ship collided with it early Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore Fire Department told Good Morning Britain that at least seven people and as many vehicles have fallen into Patapsco River after the Key Bridge collapsed.

Around 1.30am local time, the large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the water below, according to a video posted on social media.

Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, said it’s too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event.”

“This is a dire emergency,” he added.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge is around 1.6 miles long and has collapsed after a large ship ran into it. Credit: AP

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said.

Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

This is a breaking story, more to follow...

