Man changes name to Literally Anybody Else in bid to become US president

A man in Texas has changed his name to Literally Anybody Else and announced he would be running to become US president in the 2024 election.

The US army veteran formerly known as Dustin Ebey has said he changed his name because he wasn't happy with having to choose between current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"For too long Americans have been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together lets send the message to Washington and say, 'You will represent the people or be replaced,'" he wrote on his campaign website.

In reference to the two presidential frontrunners for 2024, Mr Else said: "America should not be stuck choosing between the “King of Debt” (his self-declaration) and an 81-year old. Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry."

The Biden-Trump re-match that everyone expected will properly kick-off in November. Credit: AP

In terms of policies, Mr Else lists quality healthcare for every American, housing affordability for all and securing the borders "responsibly".

The campaign appears to be in its early days, with the caveat: "(Bear with me while this website is under construction.)" written on its homepage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…