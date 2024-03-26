Yousaf deemed ‘weak leader’ and ‘disaster’ as rivals give verdict one year on

Humza Yousaf has been described as a “weak leader” whose first year was “nothing short of a disaster”, as opposition leaders made a pitch to voters on the anniversary of his election as SNP leader.

The First Minister narrowly defeated rival Kate Forbes in his run for the top job on March 27 last year, beginning a turbulent 12 months in charge.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar pointed to the SNP’s electoral troubles in the past year, particularly the loss of the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election to Labour and the defection of two elected members – Ash Regan MSP to the Alba Party and MP Lisa Cameron to the Conservatives – as well as MP Angus MacNeil leaving the party.

Mr Sarwar also attacked the First Minister’s efforts to tackle child poverty and drug deaths.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar accused Mr Yousaf of being ‘weak’ Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross highlighted more than 100 instances of what he claimed were failures during Mr Yousaf’s time in office, including missing A&E waiting times targets, the publication of nine new papers in the independence prospectus series, and the country’s economy.

Mr Ross added that voters will have the chance to pass judgment on the First Minister’s “dire reign” at the upcoming general election.

Mr Sarwar said: “After a year in post, it is clear to see that Humza Yousaf is a weak leader who is out of his depth and leading a chaotic and divided Government that is not delivering for Scotland.

“Every sector of our public services is now weaker thanks to Humza Yousaf’s SNP.

“Not only is it clear to the people of Scotland that Humza Yousaf has no vision for the future – even his own former cabinet colleagues are saying so in public.

“This is a record of shame and failure.

Douglas Ross hit out at the First Minister’s first year in charge Credit: Michal Wachucik/PA

“With Humza Yousaf scrambling for a new election strategy on a weekly basis, it is no surprise that the people of Scotland are now looking for change.

“We need change here in Scotland and across the UK, and only Scottish Labour can deliver it.”

Mr Ross said: “Humza Yousaf’s first year as SNP leader has been nothing short of a disaster for him, his party and – most importantly – the people of Scotland.

“It’s a tale of independence obsession, abject failures and broken promises; of a First Minister out of his depth and unable to control his feuding, scandal-ridden party.

“Humza Yousaf has ignored the real priorities of Scots – fixing our ailing public services and growing the economy – and instead doubled down on the SNP’s fixation with breaking up the UK, while cosying up to the anti-growth Greens.

“This detailed and damning dossier lays bare his appalling record, which includes every A&E target being missed, Scotland’s economy shrinking, rising levels of violent and sexual crimes, unacceptable train cancellations at SNP-run ScotRail, and public cash being squandered on independence propaganda papers.

“Later this year voters will get the chance to cast their verdict on his and the SNP’s dire reign. In swathes of seats across Scotland they know that only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the SNP and get the focus back to the issues that matter to them.”

A spokesman for the First Minister said: “Opposition parties will oppose – it’s their job, and the job given to them by the electorate for the past 17 years and counting.

“The most recent polling evidence is that the SNP remains ahead of the opposition on who people trust on health, education, the economy, and cost of living.

“The First Minister is governing on the basis of clear values – prioritising investment in public services, helping people with the cost-of-living crisis by freezing council tax, supporting business opportunities in Scotland, and showing leadership on major issues, such as consistently calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.”