At least five people killed after bus crashes on German motorway

At least five people have been killed and several injured after a bus came off a motorway in eastern Germany and ended up on its side, authorities said.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig as the bus, carrying 53 passengers, travelled from Berlin to Switzerland at about 9.45 am local time.

It was not immediately clear why the bus came off the road.

Police spokesman Olaf Hoppe told n-tv television that there were “numerous injured and at least five dead.”

Flixbus, the firm operating the bus, said there were 53 passengers and two drivers on board.

The company said it was working closely with local authorities and rescue services and would do everything to clear up the cause of the accident quickly.

The A9 is a major north-south route that links Berlin with Munich. The accident happened on a straight stretch of the road just north of a highway interchange at Schkeuditz, next to the Leipzig/Halle airport.

