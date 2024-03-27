King Charles records first public message since Kate's cancer diagnosis

The King is to stress the importance of acts of friendship “especially in a time of need” in a personal Easter message in the wake of his and the Princess of Wales’s cancer diagnosis.

Charles’ pre-recorded audio - his first public words since Kate revealed she was undergoing chemotherapy - will be broadcast in his absence at a Royal Maundy service in Worcester Cathedral on Thursday.

He will say how Jesus set an “example of how we should serve and care for each other”, and how as a nation “we need and benefit greatly from those who extend the hand of friendship to us, especially in a time of need”.

While the King does not directly refer to his and his daughter-in-law’s health, his words will be interpreted as reflecting on the nation’s response to his and Kate’s challenges as they continue treatment for cancer.

The princess released an emotional video message last Friday revealing she has started a course of preventative chemotherapy.

She later was said to be “extremely moved” by the public support following her announcement.

Kate faced mounting online conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and her condition after retreating from public view to recuperate following major abdominal surgery in January.

The King said last month how he had been reduced to tears by the messages and cards of support he received from well-wishers.

He has stepped back from large-scale public duties while receiving outpatient treatment and the Queen is deputising for him at the ancient Royal Maundy ceremony.

Charles was pictured sitting at his desk in Buckingham Palace’s 18th Century Room as he recorded his message in mid-March.

In front of him was a vase filled with spring flowers and two microphones ready to capture his words.

The King waves to well wishers after leaving the London Clinic earlier this year. Credit: PA

The King’s message comes as he prepares to attend church on Easter Sunday with Camilla - his most significant public appearance since his diagnosis.

But there will be a reduced number of royals present in order to avoid the health risks associated with large crowds.

The Royal Maundy service is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

The ceremony commemorates Jesus’s Last Supper when he washed the feet of his disciples as an act of humility the day before Good Friday.

Today sovereigns no longer wash the feet of the needy as they did in medieval times but 75 women and 75 men - signifying the King’s age - will be presented with two purses, one red and one white, filled with Maundy money.

The Maundy Money ceremony began in 1662, when Charles II gave out coins.

