The Spanish football federation (RFEF) has promised to conduct a forensic audit of alleged “irregular conduct” by its former president Luis Rubiales.

It said last week it was co-operating with the country’s criminal authorities after a raid on its headquarters in relation to a corruption and money-laundering investigation.

The police were also reported to have raided an apartment in Granada belonging to Rubiales, who was banned from all football activity for three years last October over his misconduct at last summer’s Women’s World Cup final.

The RFEF issued a statement on Wednesday confirming its management commission will now examine “any type of contract that may be under suspicion due to the actions of its former president, Luis Rubiales”.

In a statement it said it wanted to show "its total disassociation with the irregular conduct and actions of its former president and all those who may be involved, as well as emphasise that this institution is far above its leaders."

The RFEF added that it does not want to be linked to "particular behaviours" and that "Spanish football is much more than its former presidents or leaders.”

Fifa has suspended Luis Rubiales while it investigates the kiss. Credit: AP

It has been reported in the Spanish media that the raids last week were linked to an investigation launched in 2022 into the RFEF’s decision to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Rubiales denied any wrongdoing at the time the Super Cup investigation was launched in 2022. Rubiales remains under a separate criminal investigation over his kiss on the lips of Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup medal ceremony last summer, which the player says she did not consent to. Rubiales denies any wrongdoing in that case.

