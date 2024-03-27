An NHS doctor is facing a backlash on social media after urging Brits to "resist the urge" to eat an entire Easter egg in one go.

In a now-deleted NHS blog, Dr Andrew Kelso - a senior doctor in Suffolk and Essex - said people should not "overdo it" when unwrapping their celebratory chocolate at the weekend.

He warned GP surgeries might be closed over the bank holiday weekend, and hospitals could face more pressure.

"I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation," Dr Kelso wrote.

He added the extra calorie intake of Easter sugar and treats “doesn’t do our bodies any good”.

"The Easter holidays are a fantastic opportunity for rest and relaxation with our families, which is so important for our wellbeing," he said.

"This will also be a time when, for many of us, our consumption of chocolate and sweets increases.

"Yet, many people don’t realise that an average Easter egg contains around three-quarters of an adult’s recommended daily calorie intake.

"At a time like this when we are seeing significant increases in cases of obesity and Type 2 diabetes, as well as tooth decay, I urge people to enjoy their Easter eggs in moderation and resist the urge to eat a whole egg in one go."

"Enjoy your sweet treats," he advised. "But please don't overdo it."

Social media users, particularly those on X, have voiced their refusal to take Dr Kelso's suggestions on board this weekend.

One person labelled Dr Kelso a "killjoy", while another said: "Is eating 3 in one go okay though?"

"I consider it a personal challenge," a third user wrote.

"Don't tell me what not to eat," a fourth said.

NHS Suffolk and North East Essex declined to comment.

