Six people are missing and presumed dead after a 1.6 mile long-bridge in Baltimore collapsed when a 948-foot container ship lost power and crashed into it.

US Coast Guard officials said they were suspending their search and rescue efforts and beginning a recovery operation.

The ship reportedly suffered a "power issue" and issued a 12-second warning over the radio. Police officers managed to stop traffic over the Key Bridge in both directions within 90 seconds.

Among those killed was Miguel Luna from El Salvador, according to CASA.

US Coast Guard officials have announced that all six workers missing after the Key Bridge collapse are 'presumed dead'. Credit: AP

But they were unable to warn the construction workers on the bridge and vessel smashed into a support pillar - sending at least eight people into the water.

Two of the workers were rescued, one them is in a serious condition. A search for the bodies of the other six began on Wednesday morning.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore said it was a heartbreaking conclusion after a near 18-hour search-and-rescue operation.

"We put every single asset possible — air, land and sea" to find the missing people", he told reporters on Tuesday evening.

"While even though we're moving on now to a recovery mission, we're still fully committed to making sure that we're going to use every single asset to now bring a sense of closure to the families," the governor added.

Miguel Luna from El Salvador has been identified as one of six people on the Bridge when it collapsed, according to CASA.

Boats, helicopters and drones formed a part of the huge search and rescue effort. Everyone aboard the Dali cargo ship were confirmed as safe a few hours after the collision.

The US Coast Guard are also examining more of the damaged containers, some of which are thought to hold hazardous materials, according to ITV News' US partner, CNN.

