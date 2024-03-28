Play Brightcove video

Anthony Madu's journey from the streets of Nigeria to an elite ballet school in the UK is to be retold in a Disney+ documentary, as Sangeeta Kandola reports

In 44 seconds, a young boy dancing in the streets of Lagos' whole life changed.

Anthony Madu became a social media star when a video of him pirouetting barefoot on muddy paths in Nigeria went viral.

His natural talent was spotted by a teacher at an elite ballet school in Birmingham.

A fter securing a scholarship, the now 14-year-old has been dancing at Elmhurst Ballet School, since 2020.

Anthony and his family in Nigeria. Credit: ITV News

Anthony told ITV News: "After the video went viral, I was very very surprised and shocked, it wasn't real."

Now, the teenage is taking centre stage in a new documentary created by Disney+ that follows his extraordinary journey.

"When I moved to the UK it was hard as well, I'd never left my family, coming to a new country was really hard," he said.

But now Anthony is thriving, and has big dreams of dancing around the world.

Watch Madu on Disney+ from March 29

