Expert data confirms UK slipped into recession last year

The recession that the UK entered last year was a little shallower than first thought, revised new figures from the Office for National Statistics have shown.

The ONS said that the economy shrank by 0.1% in the third quarter and 0.3% in the fourth.

That was unrevised from the statisticians’ previous estimates.

However. small revisions not visible in the headline figures, which are rounded to one decimal place, meant that the cumulative decline in the two quarters was 0.4%, rather than a previously estimated 0.5%.

Responding to Office for National Statistics gross domestic product quarterly national accounts, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “Last year was tough as interest rates had to rise to bring down inflation, but we can see our plan is working.

“Inflation has fallen decisively from over 11% to 3.4%, the economy grew in January and real wages have increased for eight months in a row.

“Our cuts to National Insurance will boost growth by rewarding work and putting over £900 a year back into the average earner’s pocket.”

