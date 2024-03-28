Reality stars have paid tribute to Gogglebox's George Gilbey, who "always lit up the room", following his death aged 40.

Gilbey, from Clacton-on-Sea in Essex, had appeared on the Channel 4 show since the second series in 2013, alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry.

He had also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Gilbey died following an accident at work on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We received a report of an incident at Campfield Road in Shoebury at around 10am (on Wednesday), during which a man who was working at height had fallen and sustained an injury.

"The ambulance service including air ambulance were in attendance.

"Sadly, the man died at the scene.

“We will continue liaising with partners including the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

“A cordon remains in place at the scene.”

Paying tribute on social media, the Channel 4 show wrote: "George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time.

"The family have asked for privacy."

Fellow reality stars also paid tribute, with former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook writing: "Gone too soon. Good night, my darling friend George. I’m absolutely gutted."

Ex on the Beach star Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared alongside Gilbey in a 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother, wrote: "Breaks my heart. George you are well and truly going to be missed my friend.

“Always lit up the room, cared for others and the memories we made I’ll cherish for ever brother.”

James Jordan, the former Strictly professional who also appeared on Gilbey’s series of Celebrity Big Brother, said: "Just heard about another friend of mine dying today. My thoughts go out to his family. Another one gone way too soon. RIP George."

And Celebs Go Dating’s Nadia Essex said she was "heartbroken" to hear of his death, adding: “I will never forget the crazy times we spent together. He will be sorely missed and fondly remembered."

