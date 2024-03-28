HMP Lewes: Several prisoners fall ill after suspected mass food poisoning

An investigation is underway at a prison after six inmates fell ill from a suspected mass poisoning, officials said.

Police, ambulance and fire services attended HMP Lewes in East Sussex on Thursday after prisoners - all thought to have eaten the same meal - were reported unwell.

No-one is considered to be in a life threatening condition or seriously ill, according to officials.

HMP Lewes is not in lockdown and it is understood the incident is not at this time believed to be related to drugs.

Nearby Eastbourne District General Hospital was temporarily “stood up to potentially receive casualties”, but has since been stood down, a spokesperson said.

In a statement to ITV News, Sussex Police said it was assisting the ambulance service following the report of a "medical incident" at around 12.30pm.

Around six people are thought to be unwell but the total number of people affected is yet to be confirmed. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice confirmed it is "working with the emergency services to deal with a suspected food poisoning incident."

HMP Lewes is a category B local prison with capacity to hold 742 male inmates.

