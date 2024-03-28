'My mum’s murderer could be released early from prison on health grounds'

Play Brightcove video

The family of a murder victim whose killer was given a life imprisonment sentence has told ITV News they were left numb after receiving an email stating his release was being considered, ITV News Kelly Foran reports

Glenda Hoskins' body was found rolled up in carpet by her daughter when she got home from school. The mother of three had been brutally murdered by an ex-boyfriend.

Victor Farrant, a convicted rapist, was jailed for her murder.

At the time the judge said: "You are so dangerous, that in your case the sentence of life imprisonment should mean just that you should never be released."

But that could be about to happen. Glenda's son got an email that Farrant’s release is being considered due to ill health.

Officials have told Glenda's three children that Farrant - who is now in his 70s - can no longer receive care in jail.

Iain Hoskins, who was at university at the time of his mothers death, said: “It came as such a bolt out of the blue.

Glenda Hoskins was found dead by her daughter when she got home from school in 1996. Credit: ITV News

"We were numb. We were absolutely numb. It was all our worst nightmares come true. We never thought this would happen.

"It’s like we skipped a whole chapter. All of a sudden we were arriving at the fact that he is now going to be released and they were asking us to agree to which geographical areas we wouldn’t want Farrant to be. I mean, it was crazy.

“We don’t know what his health condition is. He could be fit as a fiddle, but having slow terminal illness. How is this going to be policed with a tag?

"This is someone that's evaded Interpol and all of our national police for five months when he was on the run."

Farrant was first jailed in 1988 for rape, false imprisonment and grievous bodily harm - he was sentenced to 12 years.

By 1995 he was released and a month later attacked another woman at her home, leaving her brain damaged.

A year later he murdered his former girlfriend, Glenda.

Victor Farrant was jailed for murder 1998. Credit: ITV News

In 1998, he was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison. He was nearly caught after being on the run in Europe, he was one of Britain’s most wanted criminals.

Asked if he believes Farrant would re-offend, Iain told ITV News: "He'd been to prison once before. He was released early. He came out worse and he killed my mum. Now it feels like he is being let out the back door once again."

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Glenda Hoskins’ murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her family and friends. Prisoners are only released on compassionate grounds in exceptional circumstances following strict risk assessments and no formal application has yet been made in this case.”

The Hoskins family have written to Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Home Secretary James Cleverly with their concerns about Farrants potential release.

Iain has spent his adult life without a mother and will do whatever he can to make sure Farrant spends the rest of his without freedom.

