Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan to receive knighthood

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife and producer Emma Thomas are to receive a knighthood and damehood for their services to film.

Their recognition comes after their biopic Oppenheimer swept the awards season.

Earlier this month, London-born filmmaker Nolan won his first Oscar for directing the story of the life of the “father of the atomic bomb”, which starred Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

He had previously been nominated for six Academy Awards for pondering important questions throughout his body of work, but had never won an Oscar for directing until this year’s ceremony.

Nolan has collaborated with Murphy for nearly two decades, including on Batman Begins, Inception, Dunkirk and briefly in The Dark Knight Rises.

Born in London to a British father and American mother, Nolan read English at University College London (UCL), choosing the school because of its filmmaking facilities.

It is also where he met his future wife, Thomas, with whom he has four children and runs a production company, Syncopy, and has also worked with across his filmmaking.

