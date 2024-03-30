Chance Perdomo, who was best known for his roles in the TV series Gen V and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has died aged 27 after a motorcycle accident in Los Angeles.

He received a BAFTA nomination for his role in 2018 BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt, and also had appearances in Midsomer Murders, Hetty Feather, and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

Most recently, Perdomo starred in Prime Video’s The Boys prequel, Gen V, in which he played the character Andre Anderson.

The producers of the show confirmed the news of his death in a statement shared on social media on Saturday night.

Posted alongside a photograph of the Perdomo, the statement read: "We can’t quite wrap our heads around this.

" For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, which also produces Gen V, said: “The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo.

"Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time.”

Perdomo was born in Los Angeles in the US, but grew up in Southampton after moving to the UK with his mother.

He later moved to London, where he joined the National Youth Theatre and went on to train at the Identity School of Acting.

