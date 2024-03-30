Several people have been taken hostage in a cafe in a town in the Netherlands, local police have said.

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 85 kilometres southeast of Amsterdam in the province of Gelderland, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

Around 150 home have been evacuated in response to the incident, Gelderland police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

They have yet to issue any further information about the incident and how many people are involved.

The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...