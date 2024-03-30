Three United Nations workers and a language assistant were injured in an explosion while patrolling the line that divides Lebanon and Israel, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon ( UNIFIL) has said.

They were evacuated from the area for medical treatment.

The origin of the explosion is still under investigation, UNIFIL said, and Israel denied any involvement.

Reuters earlier reported that an Israeli strike had hit a car carrying UN observers outside the border town of Rmeish, citing two security sources, but the Israeli Defence Forces denied the allegations on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning," the Israeli military wrote.

UNIFIL repeated its call for "all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."

"All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians," it said in a statement.

ITV News was unable to independently verify the source of the explosion.

